Mike Malone Rips Nuggets as 'Soft' After Blowout Loss to Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said his team played "awful" in a 132-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Staples Center.

"We were soft tonight from beginning to end," Malone told reporters. "They didn't feel us on either end. They got whatever they wanted. We couldn't run offense because they took us out of our stuff, and we just allowed them to do it for 48 minutes. They're a good team, but I'm just very disappointed in our competitive spirit and our effort."

