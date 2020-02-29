Mike Malone Rips Nuggets as 'Soft' After Blowout Loss to Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 23: Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets stands on the sidelines during warm ups before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Pepsi Center on February 23, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said his team played "awful" in a 132-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Staples Center.

"We were soft tonight from beginning to end," Malone told reporters. "They didn't feel us on either end. They got whatever they wanted. We couldn't run offense because they took us out of our stuff, and we just allowed them to do it for 48 minutes. They're a good team, but I'm just very disappointed in our competitive spirit and our effort."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Denver Stiffs Show - Watch Party Takes

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    The Denver Stiffs Show - Watch Party Takes

    Denver Stiffs
    via Denver Stiffs

    PG Leads Clippers Past Nuggets in Race for West's No. 2 Seed

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    PG Leads Clippers Past Nuggets in Race for West's No. 2 Seed

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Pippen Admits Dunk Contest Judges 'Messed Up'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pippen Admits Dunk Contest Judges 'Messed Up'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Preview: Nuggets take on Los Angeles Clippers with playoff ramifications

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Preview: Nuggets take on Los Angeles Clippers with playoff ramifications

    Denver Stiffs
    via Denver Stiffs