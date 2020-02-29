Report: MLB Players Still Face Weed Discipline Despite Removal from Banned List

John Raoux/Associated Press

MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem reportedly sent a memo to players last week confirming they can still be punished by the league for breaking marijuana laws, even though the drug was removed from its banned-substance list ahead of the 2020 season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday the memo also noted any players or team personnel who "appear under the influence of marijuana or any other cannabinoid" while within the scope of their employment must still undergo "mandatory evaluation" for a possible treatment program.

