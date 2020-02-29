John Cena Shines, WrestleMania 36 Card Grows, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

For all of the complaints fans had about John Cena during his time at the top of the wrestling industry, there is absolutely no denying the raw energy he brings to any show he appears on. It was no different Friday night as he exploded through the curtain and brought the Boston fanbase alive.

Addressing them with all the passion of a performer genuinely glad to be back in front of his or her audience, his energy and emotion made the show-closing segment that much more engaging.

And therein lies why Cena is one of the greatest performers of all time.

Even when fan apathy was at its height, Cena had a way of igniting interesting, excitement and fun that no other Superstar on the roster could. Whether fans were booing or cheering, they were invested and reacting. We saw a reminder of that this week as the fans in Boston were on their feet for their hometown hero and future Hall of Famer.

While we know Cena's return will eventually come to an end and he will return to Hollywood for his next big-budget blockbuster, we should relish the opportunity we have to watch him for what could be one last time, because as it stands, he brings with him an energy the SmackDown brand, and the WWE product as a whole, desperately needs.