Deontay Wilder Talks Tyson Fury Loss in IG Video: 'The War Has Just Begun'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder's crusade following his technical knockout loss to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has now carried over to Instagram.

In a video posted by Wilder, the Bronze Bomber declared he'd take the title back from Fury when the two meet for their third bout at a time that's yet to be determined.

"Your king is here and we ain't going nowhere," Wilder declared in the one-minute, 34-second video. "The war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. You can't take my pride. I am a warrior."

Fury landed a devastating blow to Wilder's left ear early in their February 22 fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that ripped open a cut and caused Wilder to continually lose his balance. The Alabama native was knocked down multiple times before his corner threw in the towel and ended the fight.

On Friday, Wilder announced he would not remove trainer Mark Breland from his corner for throwing the towel.

"I'm a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night—if I have to go out I want to go out on my shield," Wilder told ESPN's Dan Rafael. "But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the [trilogy fight]."

Days later, Wilder blamed his 40-pound prefight costume for tiring out his legs and exercised a clause in his contract for a third go with the Manchester-born Fury.

Before the bout is even scheduled, Wilder is taking the promotional aspect into his own hands.

"We will rise again," Wilder reiterated in the video. "We will regain the title. I will be back."