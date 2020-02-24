Deontay Wilder to Use Tyson Fury Rematch Clause; Says Legs Weakened by Costume

Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Deontay Wilder is reportedly looking to get back into the ring again with Tyson Fury. 

According to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, Wilder said he will exercise his rematch clause against Fury even though he was soundly defeated by technical knockout in Saturday's heavyweight showdown.

Pugmire also noted Wilder said the 45-pound costume he wore on his way into the ring weakened his legs and impacted his fighting ability.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported a third fight would happen by the end of July.

Fury was clearly the better boxer during Saturday's fight, and the match ended when Wilder's side threw in the towel.

Wilder was clearly not pleased with the decision to do so.

"I'd rather die in the ring than have the towel thrown in," he said while revealing he will re-evaluate whether he will keep assistant trainer Mark Breland, per Pugmire. "I'm a warrior."

Wilder also criticized the officiating in the fight:

Despite Wilder's assertion that the officiating was unfair, the fight was never truly in doubt. Fury was aggressive from the outset and unleashed a flurry of punches, dropping his opponent multiple times before the technical knockout win.

Wilder's only chance was to land a late knockout punch, but there weren't any signs suggesting that would happen.

Dan Rafael and Steve Kim of ESPN.com noted "the world appears to be clamoring for a heavyweight unification bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua," but Wilder "has the right to call for a third fight."

It seems he will do just that.

