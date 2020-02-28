Report: Shaquil Barrett Could Receive Bucs' Franchise Tag over Jameis Winston

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

While much of the attention around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason is centered on Jameis Winston, the team also has an important decision to make regarding star pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bucs are "strongly considering" using the team's one franchise tag on Barrett if the two sides can't agree to a long-term deal before the start of free agency. 

In December, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Buccaneers were expected to bring Winston back in 2020 using either the franchise tag or transition tag. 

The transition tag allows Winston and his representatives to negotiate with other teams, with the Bucs having the right to match any potential offer he would receive. 

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and the front office may look at other available quarterbacks. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reported this week that Winston isn't Tampa Bay's "No. 1 option at quarterback for 2020."

Arians told The Athletic's Greg Auman that Tom Brady and Philip Rivers are examples of free agents he would consider getting in touch with during free agency. 

As the Buccaneers continue to figure out their quarterback situation, Barrett established himself as an essential piece on their defense in 2019. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team last March after five seasons with the Denver Broncos

Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks last season, 5.5 more than he had in 61 games with the Broncos. He also recorded 37 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. 

