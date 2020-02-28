Tristan Wirfs Breaks NFL Combine Offensive Line Records in Vertical, Broad Jumps

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is dominating the NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing time in the 40-yard dash and two record-setting performances in the vertical and broad jumps.

Per The Athletic's Brandon Thorn, Wirfs set offensive line records with a 36.5" vertical jump and a 10'1" broad jump. He followed that up with an unofficial time of 4.86 seconds in the 40, including a 1.69-second 10-yard split.

There were already high expectations for Wirfs heading into the 2020 NFL draft. He's ranked as the second-best offensive tackle and No. 16 overall prospect in this year's class by B/R's Matt Miller.

Based on the way Wirfs is showing out in Indianapolis, his stock seems likely to skyrocket with two months to go before the draft. He's also coming off a junior year at Iowa in which he won the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

The 2020 NFL draft takes place in Las Vegas from April 23-25.