L.A. Sheriff's Dept. Investigating Potential Leak of Kobe Bryant Crash Pictures

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles sheriff's department is looking into its deputies as part of the investigation into leaked photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

"We're looking into the situation," Los Angeles County Sheriff's spokeswoman deputy Grace Medrano said, via USA Today's Chris Woodyard.

Alene Tchekmedyian and Paul Pringle of the Los Angeles Times reported the leaked photos of the crash site and victims allegedly came from Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies:



"One of the sources told The Times that the sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims' remains was the topic of a discussion among first responders two days after the crash. The source said he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official, in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation of the crash."

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan were all killed in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, California.

The National National Transportation Safety Board's initial update on its investigation said it had found no evidence there was engine failure in the helicopter, but the full investigation isn't expected to be completed for several months.