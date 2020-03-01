WWE Quick Takes on Updated WrestleMania 36 Card, John Cena vs. the Fiend, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It was quite the newsworthy week in WWE, to say the least—if only for the last few days.

The card for WrestleMania 36 seemed secure until WWE swerved everyone by booking Goldberg to take the Universal Championship from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown on Thursday. That threw all of the rumored plans on the SmackDown side of things into disarray, and now nothing makes a whole lot of sense.

On Friday's SmackDown, it was confirmed that Goldberg will defend his newly won Universal title against Roman Reigns, while The Fiend will face John Cena. There are pros and cons to both bouts, but there can be no doubt that the lack of long-term booking has hurt whatever appeal they would've had if they had been built up ahead of time.

The minimal amount of buzz surrounding NXT in recent weeks has also been a cause for concern. The upcoming TakeOver special in Tampa promises to as phenomenal as any other installment, but the show seems to have been in a bit of a holding pattern lately and hasn't felt as must-see as it was even a month ago.

On the bright side, Jeff Hardy is on his way back to WWE after being announced for Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage. What he has in store for fans remains to be seen, but the timing couldn't be more interesting with his brother Matt making headlines lately.

This week's Quick Takes will delve into SmackDown's sad state of affairs at the moment, everything else apparently on tap for WrestleMania, NXT's string of less-than-stellar shows, and more.