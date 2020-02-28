Tottenham's Harry Kane Ahead of Schedule in Injury Recovery, Says Jose Mourinho

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs boss told reporters on Friday that the England striker is progressing well and could return to action before the end of the season:

"I would say he is a little bit ahead. It gives me a hope that instead of (being fit for) one or two matches, three, four, five. Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Everything is going well.

"When he was injured I said 'forget him,' then I said 'one or two games.' At this moment I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season."

Kane has been out of action since picking up the problem on New Year's Day against Southampton. He underwent surgery in January but has since returned to light training with the team:

The 26-year-old has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Spurs in 2019-20 and remains the club's top scorer even though he has been sidelined for almost two months.

An early return for Kane would boost a Spurs attack that has also been weakened by the loss of Heung-Min Son to an arm injury, although Mourinho is also hopeful the South Korea international's season is not over:

Kane is a key player for club and country, and Mourinho's words will raise hopes that the striker can return before the end of the campaign and feature for England at UEFA Euro 2020.

Tottenham face a battle to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season. They are sixth in the table but just four points off fourth with 11 games left to play.

England manager Gareth Southgate will also be hoping to have Kane available for the summer to boost his side's chances at the European Championship. Kane has 32 goals in 45 caps for his country and was the top scorer in qualifying with 12 goals.