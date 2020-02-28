Austin Hooper Rumors: Redskins Among Teams Interested in Ex-Falcons TE

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins will reportedly have "strong interest" in Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper when he becomes an unrestricted free agent March 18.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure reported the update Friday after Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed Tuesday the team will let Hooper hit the open market.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

