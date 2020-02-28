WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Thursday's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia saw the SmackDown landscape change quite a bit. Not only are The Miz and John Morrison our new SD tag team champions, but Bill Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new universal champion.

The 53-year old Hall of Famer had to employ a few spears and a Jackhammer before he was able to put The Fiend down for the pin.

This means Goldberg will likely be our champion until WrestleMania 36, and he may even hold the title longer than that if his current deal involves more matches.

With Elimination Chamber coming up on March 8, we should start seeing more people entering the titular chamber matches in an attempt to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at how SmackDown dealt with the fallout from Super ShowDown and how it set up the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.