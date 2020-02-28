WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28February 29, 2020
Thursday's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia saw the SmackDown landscape change quite a bit. Not only are The Miz and John Morrison our new SD tag team champions, but Bill Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new universal champion.
The 53-year old Hall of Famer had to employ a few spears and a Jackhammer before he was able to put The Fiend down for the pin.
This means Goldberg will likely be our champion until WrestleMania 36, and he may even hold the title longer than that if his current deal involves more matches.
With Elimination Chamber coming up on March 8, we should start seeing more people entering the titular chamber matches in an attempt to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.
Let's take a look at how SmackDown dealt with the fallout from Super ShowDown and how it set up the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Who's Next?
Goldberg came out with his brand new Universal Championship to kick off the post-Super ShowDown episode of SmackDown.
He asked "who's next," and Roman Reigns' music hit. The Big Dog came out to a great reaction from the WWE Universe.
They stared at each other for a long time before Reigns said: "I'm next." This looks to be our official setup for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36.
Grade: B
Analysis
Honestly, this was the smartest approach WWE could have taken here. Having either man give a long speech would have done nothing.
WWE used silence to build tension before Reigns officially made the challenge. Sometimes less really is more, and this is one of those times.