Mohamed Elneny: Mohamed Salah Should Stay at Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Mohamed Elneny has urged Egypt team-mate Mohamed Salah to remain at Liverpool amid speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Real are reportedly interested in the forward, but Elneny—who's on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal—told beIN Sports that Salah should stay at Anfield, where he enjoys "superstar" status:

"You see Eden Hazard is struggling at Real after he moved from Chelsea.

"Of course, Real Madrid is bigger than Liverpool, Barcelona is bigger than Liverpool.

"But he's very settled at his current club, and this Liverpool team is up there with the best.

"I don't know what he thinks inside, but I would definitely stay at Liverpool."

Liverpool signed Salah from Roma in 2017. He has been a sensational addition to Jurgen Klopp's side, having returned 90 goals and 37 assists in 140 matches for the Reds.

He netted his 19th of the season on Monday as he helped Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2:

In doing so, he hit a notable milestone, per football writer Andrew Beasley:

Since arriving at Anfield, Salah has helped Liverpool reach back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals, winning the second, and they're on course to win the Premier League title this season having established a 22-point lead.

Such success will give the 27-year-old plenty of reason to stay at the club, but it's no surprise other elite sides will be keeping an eye on him given the key role he has played in it.

What's more, Real are in need of goals following Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 departure to Juventus:

The club recruited Hazard and Luka Jovic last summer for a combined total of £144 million in initial fees alone, but neither has been a success for Los Blancos so far.

The former has twice suffered a fractured ankle so he's likely to end his debut campaign having made just 15 appearances and scored once.

As for Jovic, he has started just eight of his 24 Madrid appearances and found the net only twice.