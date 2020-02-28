Rams Rumors: Jordan Reed Drawing Interest from LA After Redskins Release

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IFebruary 28, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have spoken to free-agent tight end Jordan Reed about a potential deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. 

Reed was released by Washington on Feb. 20 after seven seasons with the team.  

The oft-injured 29-year-old missed all of last season and most recently played just 13 games in 2018—his most since 2015—recording 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns. 

    

