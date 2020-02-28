Rams Rumors: Jordan Reed Drawing Interest from LA After Redskins Release

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have spoken to free-agent tight end Jordan Reed about a potential deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Reed was released by Washington on Feb. 20 after seven seasons with the team.

The oft-injured 29-year-old missed all of last season and most recently played just 13 games in 2018—his most since 2015—recording 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.