Warriors News: Stephen Curry's Injury Timetable to Be Re-Evaluated on Friday

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that he will meet with general manager Bob Myers and director of sports medicine and performance Dr. Rick Celebrini on Friday about a return timetable for point guard Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since Oct. 30 with a broken left hand.

Curry will also be part of that meeting, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Curry was set to return Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

However, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said the point guard's left hand is still giving him trouble:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.