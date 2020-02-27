Warriors News: Stephen Curry's Injury Timetable to Be Re-Evaluated on Friday

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to a game against the Sacramento Kings on February 25, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that he will meet with general manager Bob Myers and director of sports medicine and performance Dr. Rick Celebrini on Friday about a return timetable for point guard Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since Oct. 30 with a broken left hand.

Curry will also be part of that meeting, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Curry was set to return Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

However, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said the point guard's left hand is still giving him trouble:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

