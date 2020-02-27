Jalen Hurts Runs 4.59-Second 40-Yard Dash at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IFebruary 28, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Jalen Hurts #QB08 of Oklahoma interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

So much for slowing the chatter about a position switch for Jalen Hurts

The Oklahoma quarterback sped past nearly all of his counterparts in the 40-yard dash with a 4.59-second official time. 

Cole McDonald (4.54 seconds) and Steven Montez (4.58 seconds) topped the group of signal-callers who ran Thursday. 

Penn State's Trace McSorley finished with the fastest quarterback 40 time in 2019 at 4.57 seconds and was drafted 197th overall by the Baltimore Ravens, so while Hurts' results are enticing, they won't exactly vault him up the board. They could, however, cause some to keep alive thoughts of a switch to another skill position.

Still, as the NFL continues to move toward offenses led by mobile quarterbacks, taking the fastest QB in the draft isn't a hard sell. And Hurts intends to remain a quarterback. Asked about the possibility of changing positions ahead of the draft, the OU alum quickly shot down the idea.

"I've always been a team-first guy," Hurts told ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "But I think I'm a quarterback. I think that's that."

