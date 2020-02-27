Victor Oladipo, Pacers Hold off Carmelo Anthony, Blazers for 106-100 Win

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers blew an opportunity to close the gap on the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference on Thursday, falling to the Indiana Pacers 106-100 a day after the Memphis Grizzlies were routed in Houston.

With no Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum continued to run an offense that's had trouble keeping pace without its star guard available.

The Blazers (26-34) have dropped five of their last six contests and are now three games back of the Grizzlies, who own the league's second-hardest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. The Blazers, by contrast, rank 28th in strength of schedule remaining.



Indiana (35-24) now moves to 3-1 since the All-Star break and received a major boost Thursday as Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a lower back injury. The team has still played things cautiously with its shooting guard as he comes back from knee surgery. Oladipo has played just nine games this season, though that's hardly mattered for Indiana.

The Pacers entered Thursday with a 7.5-game lead over seventh place in the Eastern Conference and a chance to lock up home-court advantage in the first round as the fifth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers navigate a barrage of injuries to their starting lineup and the fourth-seeded Miami Heat continue to struggle on the road.

Notable Performers

Domantas Sabonis, PF, Pacers: 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists

Malcolm Brogdon, PG, Pacers: 17 points, eight assists, six rebounds

Victor Oladipo, SG, Pacers: 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists

CJ McCollum, SG, Trail Blazers: 28 points, eight assists, three rebounds

Carmelo Anthony, PF, Trail Blazers: 12 points, seven rebounds

What's Next

Portland's three-game road trip continues to move east as it travels to Atlanta for a Saturday matchup against Trae Young and the Hawks before facing Orlando on Monday. The Pacers, meanwhile, begin a five-game road trip on Saturday with stops in Cleveland, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Chicago and Dallas on deck.