Honda Classic 2020: Tom Lewis, Harris English Tied for Lead After Round 1

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Tom Lewis sits tied with Harris English atop the 2020 Honda Classic's leaderboard through the first 18 holes following Thursday afternoon's action at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Lewis sunk an eagle on the third hole before hitting birdies on Nos. 7 and 18 to finish four under par at 66, but the 29-year-old Englishman is a surprising name to see on top:

"I always expected great things to happen, and as soon as something bad happened, or average happened, I beat myself up," Lewis told reporters. "I think that's something where I've matured and grown over the years. I'm still going to always battle that. It's just my personality. But the more fun I can have out there, the better."

He added: "I need to take a lot of belief from today, and hopefully great things will happen this week."

English began his round with a birdie at No. 1 and, like Lewis, eagled No. 3. He overcame a bogey at the sixth hole with a birdie at the seventh and 11th. His second bogey of the day at No. 13 was compensated for at 18, but it was the 30-year-old American's No. 11 birdie that initially moved him into the co-lead:

Thursday's Leaderboard

T1. Tom Lewis (-4)

T1. Harris English (-4)

T3. Zach Johnson (-3)

T3. Cameron Tringale (-3)

T3. J.T. Poston (-3)

T3. Lee Westwood (-3)

T3. Brian Stuard (-3)

T8. Wyndham Clark (-2)

T8. Brendan Steele (-2)

T8. Doc Redman (-2)

The full leaderboard can be viewed at PGATour.com.

Like Lewis, Zach Johnson is higher than many would expect after the first round given his performance in recent years. The 44-year-old American has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2015 Open Championship, which granted him a five-year PGA Tour exemption that will expire after this year.

The 250th-ranked golfer in the world has missed the cut in four of his eight tournaments so far this season—most recently at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this month.

Thursday, Johnson recorded five birdies opposite two bogeys to give himself a chance in a five-way tie for third. Poston needed a strong conclusion on the green to maintain his spot at third:

Honda Classic reigning champion Keith Mitchell, contrastingly, had a woeful round and finished tied for 138th at seven-over. Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka finished tied for second last year, but neither is near contention entering Friday.

Koepka, the world's top golfer, saw his three birdies overwritten by a double bogey and triple bogey. The four-time major champion showed impressive drive despite finishing four-over to fall into a tie at 104th place. He last finished tied for 43rd at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February.

Fowler, meanwhile, did not have many redeeming qualities about his first 18. He bogeyed seven holes.

The most notable absence from the leaderboard altogether is Tiger Woods, who opted to skip his hometown tournament for the second consecutive year. The 15-time major champion had played through back stiffness at the Genesis Invitational.

Tee times for Friday's second round can be viewed at the tournament's official website.