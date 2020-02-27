Matt Patricia: Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors Are 'Comical' Ahead of NFL Draft

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford isn't going anywhere—at least if Matt Patricia has anything to say about it.

The Detroit Lions coach appeared on Good Morning Football on Thursday, telling Peter Schrager the trade rumors surrounding Stafford are "comical."

"It's comical, kind of, to me, to be honest with you. Not interested in doing any of that. There's no conversation of that whatsoever," Patricia said. "In fact, I was away, I was actually at my college—yeah, the Mighty Engineers—and I was back there when that news broke and I'm looking at my phone, I'm like 'What is going on?' and 'Who is this guy?' and 'Who put this out there?' It was really confusing so just one of those things that, for me, I kind of laugh at 'cause it's not even a conversation."

"Honestly, Matt Stafford, I love the guy. He's one of the reasons I came to Detroit when I was looking at different jobs and opportunities and an opportunity to work with a guy like Matthew Stafford, for me, I mean, there's no question."

Stafford missed eight games in 2019 after suffering broken bones in his back. He threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions, numbers that put him on pace for one of the best individual seasons of his career.

There are a number of logistical reasons the Lions, and Patricia specifically, would want to keep Stafford in 2020. The most pressing would be the $32 million cap hit Detroit would take by moving on from Stafford. That number drops to $19 million in 2021, with an overall savings of $14 million. The finances basically guarantee Stafford's place on the roster.

Patricia is also entering a make-or-break year as Lions coach. Ownership already made it clear that Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are expected to make a massive improvement from last season's 3-13 mark. Playoff contention may be the only thing that gets Patricia a fourth season, and Stafford is their best option at quarterback to make that happen.

Drafting a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa would only begin a rebuild process for Detroit.