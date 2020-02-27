Report: Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.'s Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Meniscus

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr.'s status for the remainder of the season is unclear because of a knee injury.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Oubre is seeking a second opinion after his initial exam revealed a torn meniscus.

It's unclear when Oubre suffered the injury. He played almost 38 minutes in a 131-111 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers that he didn't want to speculate about how or when the injury occurred.

“The information is still fluid," Williams said. "I'll find out more. We just found out (Tuesday). I'm still trying to figure out when it happened and what contributed to it.”

The Suns lost 102-92 to the Clippers without Oubre available. He is having the best season of his five-year career with 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Phoenix acquired Oubre from the Washington Wizards in December 2018. The 24-year-old has appeared in 56 of the team's first 59 games this season.

The Suns (24-35) are currently 13th in the Western Conference, 4.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot.