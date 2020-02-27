Nicky Butt Says Manchester United Want to Keep Hannibal Mejbri 'Under the Radar'

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Nicky Butt has said Manchester United have tried to nurture starlet Hannibal Mejbri "under the radar" in an attempt to reduce the pressure on the wonderkid.

According to the Press Association (h/t Hassan Rashed of the Mirror), United's head of first-team development said the club have deliberately kept the 17-year-old out of the spotlight since his capture from Monaco last September:

"It's hard to get him under the radar when we've chased him for so long and he's come from a big club for a big fee, so that's impossible.

"But you want to get young people under the radar because, coming from a different country and getting the price tag on your head and coming to one of the biggest clubs in the world, there's going to be so much pressure in the first place.

"I've got a 16-year-old kid who, I would hate that pressure on their shoulders, but they have that and it'd be foolish to put them out there too soon, because you don't know what's around the corner. They're children."

Mejbri has quickly impressed at Carrington, and after the mature first-team displays from Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, the talented midfielder could be the next youngster to be promoted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

United beat a host of top clubs to Mejbri's signature last summer, with the Parisian choosing to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Butt added he's excited by United's academy and believes the club have a wealth of talent in development.

"We've got some really good players that I believe will play for Man United," Butt said. "When, I don't know. But they will play for Man United and, yeah, some of them have been brought through the ranks from seven, eight, nine or 10."

Solskjaer has now held the United reins for 14 months, and the coach has chosen an organic approach in rebuilding the club's squad.

United's traditions of including youth have been upheld by Solskjaer, with the Red Devils content to progress with one of the youngest squads in the top-flight.

Mejbri's playing style could eventually see him compliment new signing Bruno Fernandes in the years ahead. The Frenchman has the technique and intelligence to force his way into contention within the next 12 months.