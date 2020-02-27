Report: Tom Brady Operating Under Belief He Won't Play for Patriots Next Year

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady "is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season," according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Darlington reported that some still believe the New England Patriots could re-sign the 14-time Pro Bowler but that Brady is of the mindset he's likely to move.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Darlington added that Brady isn't playing hardball in an attempt to maximize his leverage with the Patriots.

Darlington's reporting echoed what others said Thursday:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots are expected to meet with Brady's agent, Don Yee, at the NFL Scouting Combine. The team has yet to set a time for when Brady will sit down with head coach Bill Belichick, however, per Darlington.

Given how meticulous Belichick is, the Patriots have likely planned for the possibility of Brady's departure.

Belichick had a succession plan in mind at least as far back as the 2014 draft, when New England selected Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round. That strategy didn't work out, as the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2017, when he had no clear path to the starting job.

Brady isn't the only proven starter hitting the open market this spring, and the Patriots are projected to have nearly $41.7 million in salary-cap space, per Over the Cap.

Signing a free agent would be a costly pursuit, and the Patriots' Wild Card Round exit at the hands of the Tennessee Titans showed how the front office has a few areas it needs to strengthen.

New England was far too reliant on its defense, and expecting the unit to be that good again in 2020 is a risky bet.

By turning to the draft to identify Brady's replacement, Belichick would allow himself much-needed financial flexibility.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, a source within the Patriots indicated they plan to select a quarterback and that Brady's decision will determine how early they address the position.