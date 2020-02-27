Chase Young Says He's 'The Best Player in the Draft' at 2020 NFL Combine

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young said Thursday he's the top prospect in the 2020 NFL draft class.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I think I showed on my tape, you can look at every game, I think I showed [it]. I think I put my best foot forward this year. ... I think I bring a lot to the table, the whole package as a defensive end."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Report: Chiefs Tagging Chris Jones

    Kansas City will franchise-tag star DL when the window officially opens today

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Tagging Chris Jones

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Bargain FAs at Every Position

    B/R's best value play and potential landing spots ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Bargain FAs at Every Position

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brady Might Really Leave Pats

    ‘Strong buzz’ at combine is Tom Brady won’t return to Patriots, will be first QB domino to fall

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady Might Really Leave Pats

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Perfect Combine Prospect for Every Team 👍

    @GDavenport pairs the right player with your squad

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Perfect Combine Prospect for Every Team 👍

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report