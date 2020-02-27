Chase Young Says He's 'The Best Player in the Draft' at 2020 NFL Combine

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young said Thursday he's the top prospect in the 2020 NFL draft class.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I think I showed on my tape, you can look at every game, I think I showed [it]. I think I put my best foot forward this year. ... I think I bring a lot to the table, the whole package as a defensive end."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.