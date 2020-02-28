Watford vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah will be confident about closing the gap on Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League scoring charts when Liverpool face Watford on Saturday.

The leaders will arrive at Vicarage Road needing just four more wins to clinch the title. Liverpool are 22 points clear of Manchester City after beating West Ham United 3-2 on Monday, with Salah on the scoresheet.

Salah has scored six times since the turn of the year, with four in his last four starts. He's got 15 for the season, just two shy of Aubameyang and Vardy.

Keeping Salah quiet looks like mission impossible for a Watford defence breached 43 times so far this term. The Hornets have conceded seven in their last three league games, good news for Salah and fellow strikers Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Date: Saturday, February 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL/NBCSN

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports Gold.

Odds

Watford: +625 (bet $100 to win $625)

Liverpool: -235 (bet $235 to win $100)

Draw: +375

Odds per Caesars Palace.

Salah was joined on the scoresheet by Mane on Monday night. It was the latter's 13th of the league campaign and proof the Senegal international is back to his best following a muscular problem.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The form of Mane and Salah, who shared the Golden Boot with Aubameyang last season, offers an ominous warning to a Watford back line hit for three by both Manchester United and Everton already this month. Nigel Pearson's defensive unit needs additional protection, so he would be best served dropping powerhouse Abdoulaye Doucoure into a deeper role alongside natural enforcer Etienne Capoue.

Pearson should also consider starting Danny Welbeck alongside skipper Troy Deeney up top. Former Manchester United and Arsenal frontman Welbeck would offer Watford more height and power in the final third.

Liverpool struggled to contain the strength and aerial prowess of Michail Antonio on Monday, and Watford should copy the Hammers' direct route to goal.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

If Deeney and Welbeck can bully 22-year-old centre-back Joe Gomez, winger Gerard Deulofeu will feed off their knockdowns and keep Watford in the game. Ultimately though, the Reds' pace and power will steadily overwhelm the team second-from-bottom in the table.