Updated 2020 AEW Revolution Match Card Ahead of PPV

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling will be the focus of the pro wrestling world Saturday when AEW Revolution emanates from the Windy City, marking only the second AEW pay-per-view since Dynamite debuted on TNT.

The event will be headlined by an AEW World Championship match pitting Chris Jericho against Jon Moxley. Two other titles will be on the line as well, and the highly anticipated grudge match between Cody and MJF will also look to steal the show.

Here is a full rundown of the AEW Revolution card, along with some additional analysis regarding the top matches you won't want to miss.

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago

When: Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. ET (Pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live and PPV

AEW Revolution Match Card

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Cody vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Adam "Hangman" Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

Top AEW Revolution Matches to Watch

Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

The main event of Revolution will see the only world champion AEW has ever known put his title on the line against arguably AEW's biggest signing to date.

Ever since Moxley made his surprise debut for AEW at Double or Nothing in May, it seemed obvious that he and Jericho were on a collision course.

Jericho beat Adam "Hangman" Page to become the first AEW World champion at the next pay-per-view, and Moxley eventually beat Kenny Omega in an unsanctioned match, and it became clear at that point that Moxley was the next man up.

Moxley beat Sammy Guevara to earn a chance to become No. 1 contender, but Jericho and the Inner Circle stabbed him in the eye with a spike as revenge for refusing to join the group.

Even so, Moxley soldiered on and beat PAC to become No. 1 contender. He even beat Jeff Cobb, who Jericho and The Inner Circle brought in as a mercenary.

Moxley is one of the hottest babyfaces in wrestling, and the fans clearly want to see him win the title, but Jericho always has something up his sleeve.

It seems likely that Moxley will win since Jericho's band, Fozzy, starts touring in April, but if AEW really wants to swerve the fans, perhaps Jericho will find a way to retain.

Cody vs. MJF

There will be no titles on the line when Cody and MJF meet at Revolution, but it can be argued that no match on the card is more important to AEW fans.

MJF was once Cody's friend and understudy, but he screwed over The American Nightmare at AEW Full Gear by throwing in the towel during Cody's AEW World title match against Jericho and then hitting him with a low blow afterward.

That set a multi-month build in motion, with Cody saying he was willing to do whatever it took in order to get his hands on MJF.

MJF stipulated that Cody couldn't touch him until Revolution, had to take 10 lashes on live television and had to beat Wardlow in a steel cage match. It wasn't easy, but Cody accomplished every feat to set the stage for Saturday's bout.

Cody is a beloved figure in AEW, and MJF is likely the company's most-hated heel because of what he did to Cody. Not only did Cody lose to Jericho because of MJF, but he also gave up the chance to ever challenge for the AEW World title again.

There are some questions about MJF's in-ring ability given that he's still in the infancy of his career, but Cody has had some great matches in AEW, and the story surrounding this match should make it compelling even if it isn't a technical classic.

An argument can be made for both men to win. Cody has gone through hell and high water to get to this point, and the fans are hungry for him to prevail. At the same time, MJF is an up-and-coming heel who needs a defining win to take the next step.

This contest can truly go either way, and that should have fans glued to their screens.

Kenny Omega & Adam "Hangman" Page vs. The Young Bucks

In what could truly be the best all-around match on the show, Omega and Page will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

While Omega and Page are both members of The Elite, they are something of an oddball team because of their differing styles and personalities. Even so, it didn't take them long to ascend to the top of the tag team division.

Omega and Page beat SCU on the Jericho cruise to win the titles, and they have since successfully defended them against SCU and The Lucha Brothers.

The Young Bucks won a tag team battle royal on Dynamite to become the No. 1 contenders and face two wrestlers who they consider friends. Things have been contentious between Page and The Bucks lately, though, and even Omega is at odds with them after initially being cordial.

It was assumed when AEW started that The Young Bucks would dominate the tag division, but they have yet to win the title and pressure is mounting to do so.

Perhaps that pressure will cause them to cheat and turn heel. If not, maybe they will benefit from some dissension between Omega and Page.

Page hasn't taken kindly to Omega concerning himself with individual business, including a feud with PAC. Omega beat PAC in a 30-minute Iron Man match on Dynamite, which could take a toll on him.

If that causes Page and Omega to drop the belts, a Hangman heel turn may be in the cards as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).