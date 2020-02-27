Olympiacos Stun Arsenal in Extra Time, Advance to Europa League Round of 16

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A last-gasp goal by Olympiacos shocked Arsenal 2-1 on Thursday in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League last-32 stage, earning the Greek side a 2-2 aggregate victory on away goals after extra time at the Emirates Stadium.

The home crowd were stunned when Pape Abou Cisse gave the Greek side a 53rd-minute lead from Mathieu Valbuena's corner.

Arsenal were short of ideas, and neither team could find the goal that would see them advance, triggering extra time.

Fatigue was evident in the closing stages, but a dramatic overhead kick by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 113th minute triggered celebrations from home fans.

However, there was a final twist when Youssef El-Arabi netted for Olympiacos in the last minute of extra time, and Arsenal crashed out of Europe.

What's Next

Olympiacos welcome struggling Panetolikos on Sunday in Super League Greece, while Arsenal travel to Portsmouth on Monday in the FA Cup fifth round. The Europa round of 16 begins on March 12.

