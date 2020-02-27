Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Sasha Banks, Rusev and More

1 of 4

Trish Stratus sparked conversation recently with a tweet that celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut with WWE and ended with a staredown between her and Sasha Banks, which left many believing a match between the Hall of Famer and Legit Boss may be on the horizon.

It had appeared as though Stratus wrestled her last match at SummerSlam 2019 in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair, but interactions between the all-time great and Banks during their few moments of sharing the screen suggest Trish has a desire to work with Banks.

With The Boss not doing anything else of real note as WrestleMania approaches, now would be the time for WWE Creative to pull the trigger on that particular match.

This could just be Stratus trolling fans, getting them excited for a match that may never happen but one she would contemplate coming out of her self-imposed retirement for.

Either way, the more she produces content like this, the louder the speculation grows across the internet.