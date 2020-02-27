AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT: Who Won the Feb. 26 Battle of the Wednesday Night War?

2 of 7

—The match between Kenny Omega and PAC was one of those other-worldly displays of professional wrestling that can only come from two masters of the craft.

While Omega was busy with his tag title reign and corralling the enigmatic Adam Page, PAC put his heart and soul into promoting this match. We didn't discuss them much here, but the series of vignettes he filmed discussing this match and his rivalry with Omega were well-done, compelling and helped fans build up anticipation for this bout.

And they delivered. Boy, did they deliver.

Some matches are excellent technically but never manage to fully pull the audience in emotionally. This was not that kind of match. By the time the 30 minutes were up, fans were living and dying with Omega, pushed to his limits just to survive.

Yet, when sudden death was declared and PAC lost despite having spent much of the match in a dominant position, it was hard not to feel a little sorry for him, despite our joy on Omega's behalf.

That's expert story-telling and shows clearly that a wrestler can lose a match without losing anything at all in the eyes of the fans.

—I was worried about whoever had to follow that incredible bout, but that pity was misplaced. Instead, Jurassic Express and The Inner Circle came out like wrestlers with something to prove and delivered an excellent match.

No, it wasn't PAC versus Omega. But it was a high-octane, fast-paced six-man bout that finally saw the fans' devotion to Jurassic Express pay off as they celebrated a rare win on Dynamite. This was the best match they've had yet, and the potential for this act still hasn't been reached. Big things are coming for all three.

—No one adds a sense of grandeur and gravitas to the sit-down wrestling interview quite like Jim Ross. He moderated a discussion between Omega, Page and The Young Bucks that felt almost like therapy at times: honest, raw and uncomfortable.

The tag team match between the four friends, at first glance, appeared to be a babyface match between four technical wizards, long on moves and short on emotion. Now it's a bonafide grudge match that feels like one of the most compelling feuds in all of wrestling.

All three of the big matches at Revolution are intense, personal rivalries. But none feel remotely similar to the other two, each with a distinct build and rivalry. This, friends, is what good booking looks like.

—What can you say about Chris Jericho at this point that hasn't been said already? He left the ceremonial weigh-in with challenger Jon Moxley sporting a cut over his nose and his record for stealing the show intact.

The night started with Omega and PAC in a match for the ages, and it ended with Le Champion battered but unbeaten, his title bout with Moxley bigger than ever. Not many wrestlers could have reclaimed the audience's attention in the face of such excellence, but Jericho is truly a man among men.