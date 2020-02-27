Fantasy Basketball 2020: Latest Advice for Teams After League Trade Deadline

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The trade deadline for pro and public fantasy basketball leagues may have passed, but there are still some private leagues that may have different deadlines based on their league configuration.

So for those who have to ride out their rosters to the end, it may be of some value to see if the last-minute moves made are in line with analysts' predictions.

And for those owners who still have an opportunity to make moves, there are some players out there who can help make rosters tough to beat.

Choosing the right players to add and drop could make a huge difference as teams head into the home stretch of the regular season.

Add

C Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers

No matter where Andre Drummond is, he's a walking double-double. Before he was dealt by the Detroit Pistons, he was playing at an All-Star level, averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

Now that he's with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his numbers are significantly down at 12.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per outing, which may make Drummond owners nervous.

However, it bodes well for owners who either took a risk or are looking to take a risk in their portfolio, because once Drummond gets acclimated to the Cavs' schematics, he should be able to bounce back and put up his customary stat lines.

PG Coby White, Chicago Bulls

While Coby White is still just a rookie with the Chicago Bulls, he's been finding his way of late.

In the last three games, he's played otherworldly, averaging 33.6 points per game. Compare that to his usual 12.3 points per outing and that's a significant jump.

Common sense dictates that he'll taper off in the coming weeks, but with the Bulls' struggles, his minutes could continue to increase.

In the month of February, he averaged 30.9 minutes per game, more than a seven-minute leap from January. With more opportunities to play into his potential, he should keep rising as a player.

SF/PF Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Sure, it may seem odd on the surface to mention Brandon Ingram as an add after he was named to his first All-Star team, but now that Zion Williamson is back, he's taken a back seat for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram's status isn't totally derailing his season, though. For the month of February, he averaged 23.7 points per game, just one point below his season average.

All eyes will continue to be on Williamson as the regular season winds down, but the Pels will need to be cautious with their prized rookie, making Ingram valuable when he has to pick up the slack.

Drop

SG JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Normally, New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick is an automatic bucket from deep.

The 13-year veteran is averaging a respectable 15.2 points and 2.0 assists per game. But in the last three games, he's only averaged 7.0 points per game.

That's abysmal. Sure, there's a trickle-down effect from Williamson's return, but Redick should still be able to be make an impact.

With this trend in mind, though, it would be a good move to cut bait and reel in someone with a better trajectory or drop him if it's not too late.

C Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

For the owners who have banked on Karl-Anthony Towns' production this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's probably been a nice ride up until now.

The two-time All-Star has a fractured left wrist, and at this late point in the season, it would not be a good idea for the Wolves to have him suit up, even if he does recover before the season ends.

It's probably hard to give up on a player who is averaging a career-high 26.5 points per game, but Towns is down for the count this season.

C John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

While John Collins has played well for the Atlanta Hawks, especially during the month of February, it may be time to sell high on the young big man.

With averages of 21.0 points and 10.2 rebounds, owners should only deal Collins for a player of equal output.

There's a realistic chance that Collins' numbers could decline when Clint Capela sees the floor, especially when it comes to rebounds, but there's no guarantee that Capela does return.

If an owner has already managed to get a top-15 player in exchange for Collins, they receive top marks. For the owners who can still make a deal, if it's not for a top-15 player, the smart move would be to hold on to him and hope that if Capela does return, it doesn't take away from Collins' production.

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

