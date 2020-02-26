Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Shine as Mavericks Beat Spurs

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IFebruary 27, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, TX - FEBRUARY 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on February 26, 2020 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks' four-game road trip is off to a strong start after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 Wednesday at AT&T Center.

With Jalen Brunson (shoulder) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) still out, Luka Doncic's 13th triple-double this season led the way to the Mavs' second straight win—and third in four games since the All-Star break—as the Spurs have now dropped seven of their last nine contests.

The win gives Dallas a season-series victory over its in-state rival and sets up an opportunity for a season-sweep when the two meet for the final time this year on March 10.

San Antonio (24-33) entered the night 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with this continued slide threatening to knock the Spurs out of the postseason race altogether. Dallas (36-23) has a bit more breathing room with a six-game lead in seventh.

Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge missed Wednesday's action with right shoulder soreness.

     

Notable Performers

  • Luka Doncic, SG, Mavericks: 26 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds
  • Kristaps Porzingis, PF, Mavericks: 28 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks
  • DeMar DeRozan, SF, Spurs: 27 points, nine assists, eight rebounds
  • Marco Belinelli, SG, Spurs: 14 points, eight rebounds, four three-pointers

     

What's Next?

Dallas will visit the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls over the next five days as its road trip moves east, setting up a crucial three-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans, Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers when the Mavs return home. Few teams will be more invested in that stretch than the Spurs, who host the Orlando Magic and Pacers as they look to gain ground on the Grizzlies and Pelicans.

