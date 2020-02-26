Richard Sherman: 'No Price' Can Be Put on Players' Health in NFL CBA Discussions

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) walks off the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman explained on Twitter Wednesday why he voted no on the latest collective bargaining agreement, echoing Aaron Rodgers' thoughts on player safety:

As Rodgers explained on Twitter, the addition of a 17th game to the regular-season schedule created added risk to players without creating more offseason recovery time.

Despite the objections, the NFLPA board of representatives voted in favor of the CBA 17-14, per Dan Graziano of ESPN, and the vote will now move to all of the players.

Sherman is a player representative for the 49ers as well as a vice president on the executive committee as a nine-year NFL veteran.

He has been staunchly against the proposed CBA, echoing the statement from Action Network's Darren Rovell that it's among the worst deals in the four major sports:

NFL ownership approved the CBA last week, which would create a 17-game schedule but would increase minimum salaries and provide players with at least 48 percent of total revenue. If the players agree as well, the new agreement could go into effect by March 18 for the new league year.

While there is a lot of disagreement among several notable players, the vote among player reps created a significant step toward securing a new 10-year agreement between the two sides.

