Ranking the 10 Worst Contracts in MLB Heading into 2020 Season

1 of 10

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes played just 81 games in 2017 and only 38 in 2018 while dealing with various injuries. He didn't play at all last season after fracturing his ankle. The 34-year-old told reporters he hopes to be ready for Opening Day, but that's far from a guarantee.

Cespedes and the Mets reworked his contract in December to lower his salary from $29.5 million to $6 million (you can read more about why here). But if he registers even one day on the active roster, that figure would rise to $11 million, and if he makes at least 650 plate appearances, it would go up to $20 million.

The final scenario is unlikely given Cespedes' age and injury troubles, but making a minimum of $11 million sounds probable. That won't break the bank in Queens, but it's surely more than the Mets want to pay.