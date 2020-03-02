Offseason Trade Ideas for NBA's Most Hopeless Teams

1 of 5

The Deal: Blake Griffin and a 2020 first-round pick for Kevin Love and Darius Garland

If it were possible for Cleveland to deal Love for positive value, it would have pulled the trigger at the deadline. So something like this may be the best the Cavs can hope for: a Griffin contract that expires one year sooner than Love's, plus exchanging Garland for another shot at the lottery in 2020.

Nobody's ever going to confuse Garland and Collin Sexton for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but if we've spent the last half-decade wondering whether the Portland Trail Blazers should diversify their resources (read: not commit a ton to two smallish guards), maybe the Cavs should get out in front of a similar issue.

Sexton isn't exactly a point guard, as evidenced by his career average of 2.9 helpers per game. Griffin, if healthy, can run an offense just fine. That makes him a better fit for this roster than Love, who's a capable passer in his own right but hasn't been a true offensive fulcrum since his days at the elbows in Minnesota.

Even if this year's draft is supposed to be weak, maybe Cleveland could get ambitious and package its own first-rounder with the one from Detroit to get off Griffin's money by flipping him in a subsequent move.

Andre Drummond's player option mucks up the Cavaliers' cap picture, as his decision to stay or go creates $28.8 million in 2020-21 uncertainty. If Drummond were to bounce, there'd be a case for Cleveland carving out even more space in order to take on somebody else's bad money with more draft assets attached. Let's assume Drummond either opts in or agrees to opt out and sign a new deal, which seems like the kind of thing the Cavs would have gotten wink-wink assurances on prior to acquiring the big man from Detroit.

It's admittedly weird to imagine Griffin and Drummond paired up again, but maybe the Cavs and Pistons' recent history of transacting makes this deal a little more realistic.

Bottom line: Love's time in Cleveland just has to end. He's seemed unhappy since almost the moment he joined up, and the post-LeBron years have been rough. Though occasional archnemesis John Beilein is gone, it's still difficult to imagine Love wanting to continue a relationship with this franchise.

We're focused on the Cavs, but Detroit's justification for considering a deal like this would center on the belief that Garland could take over as a starter in front of Derrick Rose while representing better value than whatever its 2020 first-rounder would generate. Love's contract running a year longer than Griffin's isn't ideal, but it's starting to feel like Griffin's health is irretrievably compromised.

The Pistons might want to cut bait, unless it's already too late.