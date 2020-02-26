Mike McCarthy: Cowboys Hope to Keep Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb in Free Agency

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team's "goal" is to re-sign wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb in free agency, according to Bill Riccette of USA Today.

Both Cooper and Cobb are set to hit the open market. Dallas acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders during the 2018 season, and it signed Cobb in free agency prior to the 2019 campaign.

In addition to Cooper and Cobb, the Cowboys will be hard at work to get a deal done with quarterback Dak Prescott, likely either in the form of a long-term contract extension or the franchise tag.

Aside from Prescott, one can only assume that Cooper will be the top priority for Dallas this offseason. The 25-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler, and he made a huge impact after the Cowboys acquired him in 2018 with 53 receptions for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

Cooper returned as Dallas' No. 1 wideout last season and finished with 79 grabs for a career-high 1,189 yards and eight scores.

Given his age and production, Cooper will almost certainly be the most highly sought after wide receiver on the open market.

Cobb won't come close to matching Cooper's contract, but he was a big part of Dallas' offensive success last season as well. After spending the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Cobb settled in as the Cowboys' No. 3 receiver on a one-year deal and recorded 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

The 828 yards were Cobb's most since 2015 and the fourth-highest total of the 29-year-old veteran's nine-year career.

Dallas' top receiver under contract for 2020 is Michael Gallup, who took a big step forward during his second NFL season last year. Despite missing three games due to injury, Gallup finished with 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns, making him the Cowboys' best wideout on a per-game basis.

Aside from Gallup, the Cowboys don't have much at wide receiver. Cedrick Wilson is likely next in the pecking order, and he finished with just five receptions last season.

If the Cowboys lose either Cooper or Cobb, or perhaps both, Gallup would see a huge boost in usage. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard would continue to be a focal point as well, and tight end Blake Jarwin would probably see an increase in targets if Dallas doesn't re-sign veteran tight end Jason Witten.

The Cowboys have an impressive collection of talent on offense, but losing Cooper or Cobb would be a major hit to Dallas' depth and may impact what McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore want to do on that side of the ball.