Report: Aaron Rodgers 'One of the Biggest Objectors' to NFL's Proposed CBA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can be added to the list of NFL players not in favor of the league's proposed collective bargaining agreement. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers was "one of the biggest objectors" to the proposal during Tuesday's meeting between the NFL and NFL Players Association. 

Schefter noted Rodgers is hoping for "even more dramatic changes to the offseason program that included more free time for the players."

                                                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Tua Has Teams Ready to Move in Draft 📈

    One NFC coach: 'I don't think it's crazy to say he could be the next Russell Wilson' (via @MikeFreemanNFL)

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Tua Has Teams Ready to Move in Draft 📈

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Fastest Men in Football

    B/R gives you the fastest 40-yd dash times since 1998

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fastest Men in Football

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Likes Idea of Playing for Packers

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Likes Idea of Playing for Packers

    Zach Kruse
    via Packers Wire

    Report: Pats Investigation Almost Done

    NFL is getting close to wrapping up investigation into Patriots’ videotaping incident from December

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Investigation Almost Done

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report