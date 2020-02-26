Report: Aaron Rodgers 'One of the Biggest Objectors' to NFL's Proposed CBA

Report: Aaron Rodgers 'One of the Biggest Objectors' to NFL's Proposed CBAFebruary 26, 2020
Mike Roemer/Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can be added to the list of NFL players not in favor of the league's proposed collective bargaining agreement.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers was "one of the biggest objectors" to the proposal during Tuesday's meeting between the NFL and NFL Players Association.
Schefter noted Rodgers is hoping for "even more dramatic changes to the offseason program that included more free time for the players."
