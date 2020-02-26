Giants News: LBs Alec Ogletree, Kareem Martin Released; Saves over $10M

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020
Alerted 49m ago in the B/R App

New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Giants freed up cap space heading into free agency by parting ways with linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. 

The team announced Wednesday that both players have been released. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants saved $10 million by releasing Ogletree. 

Ogletree had two years and $19 million in base salary remaining on the four-year extension he originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams in October 2017. 

The Giants acquired Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick in March 2018 from the Rams for 2018 draft picks. He started all 26 games he played for New York over the past two seasons and set a career-high with five interceptions in 2018. 

Martin signed a three-year deal with the Giants as a free agent in March 2018. He appeared in all 16 games during his first season with the team, but a knee injury limited him to five games in 2019. 

Prior to being released, Martin was scheduled to earn $4.2 million in base salary next season. 

The Giants projected to have $61.28 million in cap space before moving on from Ogletree and Martin. New head coach Joe Judge and his staff are beginning the task of reshaping the roster to fit their system. 

New York has gone 12-36 over the past three seasons since its last playoff appearance in 2016.

  

Related

    Fastest Men in Football

    B/R gives you the fastest 40-yd dash times since 1998

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Fastest Men in Football

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Don Bosco Star Drawing Interest from Giants, Jets

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Former Don Bosco Star Drawing Interest from Giants, Jets

    Northjersey
    via Northjersey

    Report: Pats Investigation Almost Done

    NFL is getting close to wrapping up investigation into Patriots’ videotaping incident from December

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Investigation Almost Done

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Interviews with Mike Vrabel and Sean McDermott 🔊

    @nfldraftscout is joined by the Titans and Bills HCs live at the NFL combine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Interviews with Mike Vrabel and Sean McDermott 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts