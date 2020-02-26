Giants News: LBs Alec Ogletree, Kareem Martin Released; Saves over $10M

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Giants freed up cap space heading into free agency by parting ways with linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin.

The team announced Wednesday that both players have been released.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants saved $10 million by releasing Ogletree.

Ogletree had two years and $19 million in base salary remaining on the four-year extension he originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams in October 2017.

The Giants acquired Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick in March 2018 from the Rams for 2018 draft picks. He started all 26 games he played for New York over the past two seasons and set a career-high with five interceptions in 2018.

Martin signed a three-year deal with the Giants as a free agent in March 2018. He appeared in all 16 games during his first season with the team, but a knee injury limited him to five games in 2019.

Prior to being released, Martin was scheduled to earn $4.2 million in base salary next season.

The Giants projected to have $61.28 million in cap space before moving on from Ogletree and Martin. New head coach Joe Judge and his staff are beginning the task of reshaping the roster to fit their system.

New York has gone 12-36 over the past three seasons since its last playoff appearance in 2016.