Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 28 EPL Predictions

Liverpool's bid to win the Premier League title by March 21 likely won't be interrupted when the leaders face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Reds can extend their lead to 25 points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City, who are playing Aston Villa in the 2020 Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Meanwhile, a win would help relegation-threatened Watford take advantage of Villa's cup duty and move the Hornets above the Midlands club and out of the bottom three.

Away from the races at both ends of the table, the competition to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League is heating up. Manchester United are fifth, three points adrift of the top four and just one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

United can pad the advantage with a win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday. It won't be easy against a resurgent Toffees team showing promise on Carlo Ancelotti's watch, though.

Everton lost 3-2 to Arsenal last time out, but in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, the Merseyside club have two strikers who could halt the Red Devils' recent winning run.

Week 28 Fixtures (Schedule and Predictions)

Friday, February 28

Norwich City vs. Leicester City: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (1-2)

Saturday, February 29

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (1-1)

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (1-2)

Newcastle United vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (0-0)

West Ham United vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-2)

Watford vs. Liverpool: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (0-3)

Sunday, March 1

Everton vs. Manchester United: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (2-1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET (1-1)

Watford vs. Liverpool

Watford's bright start to life under Nigel Pearson is now a distant memory, and the Hornets have taken just two points from their last five games. The dismal run is somewhat surprising given the talent in Watford's ranks.

Players such as creative forward Gerard Deulofeu and midfield powerhouse Abdoulaye Doucoure could cause problems for a Liverpool defence that was vulnerable during Monday's 3-2 win over West Ham United.

Regardless of any problems at the back, the Reds will feel confident about outscoring Pearson's team. Liverpool's firepower was obvious against the Hammers when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both found the net.

Salah and Mane are among the goals thanks to the consistent supply from full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Both assisted on Monday, with Alexander-Arnold teeing up Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Those contributions took the right-back's tally to 12 assists in the league this season, putting Alexander-Arnold into some select company within the division's history:

Liverpool are too strong at both ends of the pitch to fall victim to Watford's late push for survival. The Reds know four more wins can wrap the title up with two months to spare, so it's safe to expect a professional and comprehensive performance on their travels.

Everton vs. Manchester United

Ancelotti has succeeded in getting Everton back among the goals by restoring confidence in his leading frontmen. Calvert-Lewin took his output to 12 league goals after an impressive finish early on against the Gunners:

Richarlison is also into double digits after his trip to the Emirates Stadium:

Keeping Everton's prolific duo quiet won't be easy for United, despite the athleticism of centre-back Harry Maguire and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Instead, the Red Devils will be wise to trust their pace and guile on the counter.

Midfield star Bruno Fernandes is creative enough to unlock and Everton back line guilty of conceding 41 goals in 27 matches. Fernandes has taken England's top flight well thanks to his vision, technique and energy.

Ancelotti will need a plan for Fernandes, and man-marking the Portugal international with either Morgan Schneiderlin or Fabian Delph would be a good start.

United have excelled away from home at times this season, beating both Chelsea and Manchester City. Yet Ancelotti is too experienced to allow his team to be picked off routinely on the break.

He'll have the right blueprint to outwit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and lead Everton to a notable win.