Chargers GM Tom Telesco Says It's 'Too Early' to Shut Down Tom Brady Rumors

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is keeping an open mind about the possibility of pursuing Tom Brady in free agency.

Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Telesco acknowledged it's still early in the evaluation process and said it's "way too early to eliminate anything right now" when asked about going after the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady can test the open market for the first time in his career when free agency begins March 18. The Chargers have often been cited as one of his potential pursuers in the wake of a mutual decision to part ways with Philip Rivers.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in October that Brady could have interest in Los Angeles if he leaves the New England Patriots.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has said in the past he views mobility in quarterbacks as more essential than ever given the direction of the league. He did back down from that sentiment earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, citing Brady's history of success as a traditional pocket passer.

"I prefer a winning quarterback," Lynn told reporters. You don't have to be mobile. ... I believe that guy in New England won a lot. He's not very mobile."

The Chargers' potential pursuit of Brady could be valuable for reasons beyond trying to win games next season.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported in November the team had only sold $60 million in stadium seat licenses for the first season at SoFi Stadium in 2020; the NFL's original goal was to sell $400 million.



Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots. The 42-year-old led the team to a 12-4 record last season and threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns.