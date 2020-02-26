Serge Gnabry Talks London 'Power' After Double in Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Serge Gnabry FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)
Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Serge Gnabry has said he enjoys playing in London after he scored twice in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie. 

Gnabry twice combined with Robert Lewandowski in three second-half minutes to get Bayern on their way before the Polish striker all but put the tie out of Chelsea's reach with his 76th-minute strike:

The former Arsenal winger has now netted six goals in London this season after his four-goal performance against Tottenham Hotspur back in October in the Champions League group stage:

Gnabry played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016, and he explained after Tuesday's victory why he likes coming back to the English capital, per BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Oli Gamp):

"I've got a lot of friends here. A lot of them were in the stands tonight, and it seems like they're giving me some kind of power. I always enjoy coming back."

The 24-year-old added that, despite their three-goal cushion, Bayern "need to be prepared" for the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 18 as the tie is "still open" for Chelsea:

Realistically, though, the German champions already have a foot in the quarter-finals.

When the last-16 draw was made, Bayern were fifth favourites to win the Champions League behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

After the completion of six of the last-16 first-leg fixtures, they now head the market, per Caesars Palace.

Last season, they were knocked out by eventual champions Liverpool in the last 16, but they look a different proposition this term under Hansi Flick.

Bayern last reached the final of the Champions League when they won it in 2012-13, but they have reached four semi-finals since then.

After Tuesday's performance there will be plenty backing them to get a sixth title this season, and come the quarter-final draw, the German giants will be a club to be avoided. 

Related

    Napoli 'Will Buy Helmets and Armour'

    Coach Gattuso ready to go to battle in Barcelona after 1-1 draw in 1st leg

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Napoli 'Will Buy Helmets and Armour'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Champions League Last 16

    • Real Madrid vs. Man City • Lyon vs. Juventus ▶️ See today's games on B/R Live

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Watch Champions League Last 16

    via B/R Live

    Wenger Expected Gnabry to Stay at Arsenal 👀

    Legendary manager explains how Serge's 2016 exit came about

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Wenger Expected Gnabry to Stay at Arsenal 👀

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Tuesday's Champions League Winners and Losers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tuesday's Champions League Winners and Losers

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report