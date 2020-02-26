Serge Gnabry Talks London 'Power' After Double in Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Serge Gnabry has said he enjoys playing in London after he scored twice in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Gnabry twice combined with Robert Lewandowski in three second-half minutes to get Bayern on their way before the Polish striker all but put the tie out of Chelsea's reach with his 76th-minute strike:

The former Arsenal winger has now netted six goals in London this season after his four-goal performance against Tottenham Hotspur back in October in the Champions League group stage:

Gnabry played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016, and he explained after Tuesday's victory why he likes coming back to the English capital, per BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Oli Gamp):

"I've got a lot of friends here. A lot of them were in the stands tonight, and it seems like they're giving me some kind of power. I always enjoy coming back."

The 24-year-old added that, despite their three-goal cushion, Bayern "need to be prepared" for the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 18 as the tie is "still open" for Chelsea:

Realistically, though, the German champions already have a foot in the quarter-finals.

When the last-16 draw was made, Bayern were fifth favourites to win the Champions League behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

After the completion of six of the last-16 first-leg fixtures, they now head the market, per Caesars Palace.

Last season, they were knocked out by eventual champions Liverpool in the last 16, but they look a different proposition this term under Hansi Flick.

Bayern last reached the final of the Champions League when they won it in 2012-13, but they have reached four semi-finals since then.

After Tuesday's performance there will be plenty backing them to get a sixth title this season, and come the quarter-final draw, the German giants will be a club to be avoided.