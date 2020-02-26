Ranking the Best WWE, AEW in-Ring Performers over the Age of 40

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

They say 50 is the new 40 and many pro wrestlers are proving that to be true by having careers lasting well into their fourth decade.

Being a wrestler is hard on a person's body. Not only can a career of being slammed and suplexed cause issues, but one major injury can end a person's time in the ring or worse.

Wrestling beyond 40 is not uncommon but staying in good shape gets harder as you get older. Thankfully, WWE has started giving veterans lighter schedules in recent years to keep them fresh.

The majority of both All Elite Wrestling and WWE's roster is under the age of 40 but some of the best talents in both companies are also the oldest.

Let's look at the top 10 AEW and WWE stars over the age of 40. We are only looking at talents who work a semi-regular schedule and are expected to have a handful of matches in 2020 at the least, so part-time stars like John Cena, The Undertaker and Goldberg will not make the list.