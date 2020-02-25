Report: MLB Investigation of 2018 Red Sox Cheating Expected to Conclude in March

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's investigation into the Boston Red Sox allegedly stealing signs during their World Series-winning 2018 season is reportedly expected to conclude in March.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the delay is likely so MLB can "inform any affected parties ahead of [the] announcement."

The Red Sox already parted ways with manager Alex Cora for his part in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme. Cora was the Astros' bench coach during their 2017 World Series run before taking over in Boston.

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported in January that the Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from opposing teams during the 2018 season. MLB's investigation into the matter has been ongoing, with numerous twists and turns after the fallout from the Astros scandal.

The findings of MLB's investigation into Houston's sign-stealing scheme led to the firings of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were both also suspended from MLB for one year, along with Cora's departure and the firing of New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran. Players across baseball have ripped commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the scandal, most notably for him giving immunity to players in exchange for their cooperation with the investigation.

Red Sox players and management have denied their World Series victory was influenced by sign-stealing. Third baseman Rafael Devers is among the players who have denied cheating.

"No, no, I don't think so," Devers told reporters through an interpreter last month. "We didn't cheat. We have a lot of talent. We don't need to cheat, and we became champs without cheating.

"They can continue investigating, but that's why they haven't found anything, because we didn't cheat."