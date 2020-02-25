Giannis, Khris Middleton Lead Bucks Past Pascal Siakam, Raptors

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors this season by defeating the reigning champions 108-97 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

This matchup very well could have been a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Drake treated it as such:

This marked the Bucks' first trip to Toronto since losing the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals to the Raptors, which included dropping three of their four consecutive games at Scotiabank.

The Bucks and Raptors are the league's best and second-best defensive units respectively, and that was on display early on. It took over two minutes for the game's first points to be scored.

Milwaukee—specifically reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo—took off in the third quarter and outscored Toronto 34-19 in the frame to open up a 13-point lead. The Bucks led by as many as 14, while the Raptors' largest lead of the night was 12 points.

The Bucks held a 101-90 lead with under two minutes left in regulation when Fred VanVleet sunk a three-pointer while getting fouled by Eric Bledsoe. The 25-year-old guard brought the Raptors to within 101-94 by making his ensuing free throw. However, momentum was halted by an Antetokounmpo dagger three on the other end:

Khris Middleton led the way for Milwaukee with 22 points despite starting 0-for-4 from the field. Toronto's Pascal Siakam tied Middleton with a game-high 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three.

The Bucks were without reserve guard Kyle Korver (back), while the Raptors were down center Marc Gasol (hamstring), forward Norman Powell (hand) and Patrick McCaw (flu).

The two heavyweights played previously on Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, and the Bucks prevailed 115-105.

With this result, 50-8 Milwaukee improved upon its NBA-best record after already becoming the fastest team to clinch a postseason berth in NBA history on Sunday. The Raptors, meanwhile, dropped to 42-16 but remain in second place behind the Bucks.

Notable Performances

MIL F Khris Middleton: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

MIL F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 19 points, 19 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks

MIL C Brook Lopez: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 blocks

TOR F Pascal Siakam: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

TOR G Fred VanVleet: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

TOR F OG Anunoby: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

What's Next?

The Raptors will finish their four-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, and the Bucks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder later that night.