Yankees' Updated Rotation After Luis Severino's Tommy John Injury

Two weeks into spring training, the New York Yankees are scrambling to piece together their starting rotation for the regular season in the wake of Luis Severino's injury.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced Tuesday that Severino will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The two-time All-Star had been shut down last week because of forearm soreness dating back to his final start last season against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

The injury left the Yankees without three-fifths of their expected starting rotation for 2020. James Paxton had spinal surgery earlier this month to remove a peridiscal cyst, and he will be out for three to four months.

Domingo German accepted an 81-game suspension in January for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. He sat out the final 18 games last season as part of the suspension, so the earliest he can return to the 26-man roster is June 5.

With those pitchers unavailable, here's what the rotation will likely look like when the Yankees break camp to take on the Baltimore Orioles on March 26 in their regular-season opener:

Projected Starting Rotation

Gerrit Cole, RHP

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

J.A. Happ, LHP

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Jonathan Loaisiga, RHP

When the Yankees signed Cole to a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract in the offseason, he was supposed to be the missing piece for a rotation that had only one pitcher who made at least 20 starts and posted an ERA under 4.00 in 2019 (Paxton, 3.82).

New York made it to the ALCS without a deep starting rotation because of its bullpen depth and a lineup that led MLB with 943 runs and finished second with 306 home runs.

Cole's presence still gives the pitching staff some margin for error, but there will now be more pressure on him to carry the group at least until Paxton and German return. The 29-year-old is the perfect player to handle that burden after posting a 2.68 ERA with 602 strikeouts in 412.2 innings over the past two seasons.

Tanaka has been erratic throughout his career, including posting ERAs over 4.40 in two of the past three seasons. His durability is a huge asset for the Yankees, though. The two-time All-Star has made at least 27 starts in each of the past four years.

Montgomery will be a wild card for manager Aaron Boone. The left-hander made just two appearances last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He showed promise with a 3.88 ERA in 155.1 innings as a rookie in 2017 and had a 3.62 ERA through six starts in 2018 prior to his elbow injury.

If Yankees fans are looking at the minors for reinforcements, there's good news. Right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia are ranked among the top 100 prospects by MLB.com.

Garcia could be the first option for Cashman when a need arises. The 20-year-old reached Triple-A last season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 innings.

As noted by MLB.com, there are questions about his long-term viability as a starter because of his size (5'9"), the effort in his delivery and his erratic control (54 walks over 111.1 innings in 2019).

A first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2017, Schmidt may have a more difficult time making an impact this season. He has thrown just 114 innings over the past two seasons after he underwent Tommy John surgery two months before he was drafted.

In 19 appearances (18 starts) last season, Schmidt posted a 3.47 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 90.2 innings. He made three starts at Double-A after an August promotion and will likely need at least a few months in the minors to prove his durability and continue to develop his stuff.

The Yankees won the American League East last season with 103 victories despite not having Severino until September because of shoulder and lat injuries. They don't need a dominant rotation to be great because Cashman and the rest of the front office has done a great job building the roster.