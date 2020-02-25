Report: Stephen Curry to Return from Hand Injury for Wizards vs. Warriors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020
Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry works out before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

After missing about four months of action with a broken hand, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is set to return Sunday against the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The injury has limited Curry to just four games this season, leaving the Warriors with little chance to compete while Klay Thompson also recovers from a torn ACL.

Golden State entered Tuesday with the worst record in the NBA at 12-45.

The team's struggles likely helped the Warriors stay cautious with the two-time MVP, although the injury was more significant than simply a break.

"This was a serious one that had a lot of nuances to it with the two surgeries and the nerve damage and stuff I’m still dealing with," Curry said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Everything is new. If it was an ankle thing, I’d tell you everything every step of the way."

While he's been targeting March 1 as a return date, he's still apparently less than 100 percent.

"It is going to feel different," he said. "Anybody who has had surgery knows it takes a long time to get back to true normal."

Curry was averaging 24 points per game in his first three appearances before the injury cut his fourth game short. His added production will be invaluable to an offense that ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive efficiency, per Basketball Reference.

The team ranked first in the category last season with Curry and Thompson mostly healthy and Kevin Durant on the roster.

Though his return won't get the team back into playoff contention, he can spend the final 22 games getting back into a rhythm while preparing for next season. The Warriors can also evaluate the roster with their star guard playing alongside Andrew Wiggins for the first time.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    B/R Live: Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    via B/R Live

    Fertitta: Lakers, Clippers Don't Scare Teams Like Warriors Did

    Rockets owner opens up on the competition in the West

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Fertitta: Lakers, Clippers Don't Scare Teams Like Warriors Did

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: I'll 'Never' Have Closure Over Kobe's Death

    'One thing I can come out of it saying is how strong and how bold and how powerful Vanessa is'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: I'll 'Never' Have Closure Over Kobe's Death

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ben Simmons Out 2+ Weeks

    Tests on 76ers star show 'nerve impingement' in his lower back, 'little expectation' he'll be ready to play in two weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Ben Simmons Out 2+ Weeks

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report