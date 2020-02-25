Anthony Lynn Says Chargers 'Love' Melvin Gordon, Want to Re-Sign RB

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday he's hopeful the organization can re-sign running back Melvin Gordon, who can become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

"We love Melvin. He's outstanding," Lynn said on PFT Live. "He held out last year, that hurt us a little bit, but when he came back his attitude and the way he fit right back into the locker room was typical Melvin. We'd like to have him back, but it's free agency and you never know what's going to happen."

Gordon didn't report to the Chargers until late September last season while seeking a new contract from the team. He didn't receive one and played out the remainder of his four-year, $10.7 million rookie deal.

Los Angeles continued to get strong backfield production in his absence thanks to the tandem of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, but Gordon returned to the top of the depth chart upon his return.

The 26-year-old University of Wisconsin product finished the year with 612 yards on 162 carries (3.8 YPC) with eight touchdowns in 12 games. He added 42 receptions for 296 yards and a score.

In all, he's tallied 6,113 yards from scrimmage and 47 total TDs in 67 games for the Chargers since they selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Gordon explained on PFT Live in January he hoped to re-sign with L.A. before hitting the open market.

"Hopefully, I'm here," Gordon said. "Hopefully, I don't have to wait 'til March to know where I'm gonna be playing."

He added: "When it comes to business, you have to take your emotions out of it. It's not about if you deserve to be here or not. I've talked to [general manager Tom Telesco] plenty of times, he tells me 'you deserve to get paid' but sometimes it just might not be the right situation."

Jackson is the only Chargers running back under contract for 2020 with Ekeler set to become a restricted free agent after his breakout 2019 campaign. So L.A. does have a need at the position, but it's unclear whether they'd financially be able to keep both Gordon and Ekeler.

Gordon will be one of the running backs available in free agency if he doesn't sign an extension with the Bolts before the new league year begins.