2020 College Football Recruits Who Could Start as Freshmen

For many college football fans, no portion of the offseason is more exciting than projecting who will be immediate-impact players from the most recent recruiting class.

This last cycle, after all, brought a program-changing group of prospects to the roster! Well, that rarely happens. But there's always a good number of first-year players who quickly become key cogs.

Yes, many 2020 recruits will be regular contributors. The most notable is Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the nation's No. 1 overall player, along with the other 5-star prospects.

However, our focus is on freshmen who have a great opportunity to secure a first-string position in 2020.