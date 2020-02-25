Champions League 2020: Results, Top Scorers After Tuesday's Round-of-16 Games

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski moved to the head of the goalscoring charts in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League by scoring his 11th goal of the campaign in Bayern Munich's 3-0 drubbing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Serge Gnabry scored Bayern's other two goals in west London to put the German champions within touching distance of the quarter-finals.

Dries Mertens, meanwhile, is tied on six goals with Gnabry after he scored for Napoli in their 1-1 first-leg draw against Barcelona at the Stadio San Paolo. Antoine Griezmann came up with the equaliser soon after the break.

Here are the updated top-scorer standings following Tuesday's action:

11: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg)

6: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

5: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Mauro Icardi (PSG), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Full standings available via the BBC website.

All of Bayern's goals came in the second half, and they were no more than the visitors deserved at Stamford Bridge.

Former Arsenal player Gnabry scored in the 51st and 54th minutes for a similarly devastating performance as when he produced four goals against Tottenham when Bayern beat Spurs 7-2 in north London in October.

The 24-year-old's goals were both set up by Lewandowski and were both first-time finishes from around eight yards, the first with his right foot and the second with his left.

Then came the goal of the night 14 minutes from time, but it was all about the setup from 19-year-old Alphonso Davies.

The Canada international picked up the ball just inside his own half, left four Chelsea players in his wake and put the ball on a plate for Lewandowski to turn home.

It was a chastening night for the Blues, and it only got worse when Marcos Alonso was sent off in the 83rd minute.

There was also a late dismissal at the San Paolo when Arturo Vidal was issued consecutive yellow cards for a late tackle on Mario Rui and his subsequent attempted headbutt.

That reduced the visitors to 10 men for stoppage time.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

In the preceding 90 minutes, Barca had been sucker-punched by Mertens' beautiful goal from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark during a first half in which the Blaugrana had 70 per cent possession but managed no shots on target.

Finally, though, in the 57th minute, Griezmann hit the back of the net after an inch-perfect through ball from Sergio Busquets was squared into his path by Nelson Semedo.

Barca were indebted to Marc-Andre ter Stegen for brilliantly denying Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon in the aftermath of their equaliser, and they will be favourites to advance from the return leg at the Camp Nou on March 18.

But the Spanish champions were unconvincing in Naples and were arguably fortunate to come away with a draw.