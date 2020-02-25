GM Jon Robinson on Derrick Henry: Titans 'Will Do Everything We Can' to Keep RB

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Fresh off carrying the Tennessee Titans offense to the AFC Championship Game, Derrick Henry has an opportunity to cash in as a free agent this offseason.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said they "will do everything we can" to make sure Henry remains with the organization.

The Titans have a number of key free-agent decisions to make this offseason. Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, offensive tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Logan Ryan are all scheduled to hit the open market.

Robinson has the luxury of potentially using the franchise tag on one of those impending free agents, but that still leaves a lot of work to be done.

The NFL has yet to officially announce values for the franchise tag, but Over The Cap estimates the running back figure will be worth $12,474,000.

Henry is in a unique negotiating position with the Titans. He led the NFL with 303 carries, 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2019 regular season to help the team reach the playoffs.

In the postseason, Henry's 377 combined rushing yards in wins over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens was the highest two-game total in NFL playoff history.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show last month, Henry said Ezekiel Elliott's extension with the Dallas Cowboys "is the floor" for what he wants to get in free agency.

Elliott signed a six-year extension with Dallas in September that brought the total value of his contract up to $103 million over eight years with $50 million guaranteed.

Henry took over as Tennessee's primary running back in 2018. The 26-year-old has run for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and has 28 rushing touchdowns in his last 31 regular season games.