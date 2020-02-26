The Achilles' Heel for Men's College Basketball's Top 10 Teams

0 of 10

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Every college basketball team has a weakness, but they're generally less glaring for the teams perched atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

With zero undefeated men's teams left at the Division I level, every team has proved to be beatable at least once during the 2019-20 season.

Here, we've turned our focus to the top 10 teams in the latest AP poll and tried to nail down the Achilles' heel that might derail each of them in their quest for a national title.

From struggling on the boards to lacking a go-to scorer and everything in between, each of the nation's best teams has at least one notable flaw that could lead to their downfall during March Madness.