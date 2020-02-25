Sergio Ramos Talks 'Magnificent' Real Madrid Relationship Amid Contract Rumours

Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has described his relationship with the club as "magnificent" amid rumours the two parties are yet to discuss a contract extension.

Ramos, 33, has a contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2021. Sergio Santos Chozas of AS wrote in late February that Real are yet to open talks over new terms and are reluctant to give the defender the two-year deal he's understood to be seeking.

The captain said his rapport with Real remains strong when he spoke at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash at home to Manchester City, per The Independent's Dermot Corrigan:

Real host Pep Guardiola's Citizens in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup, where Ramos will hope to inspire a resurgence after his side have won just once in their last four games across all competitions.

His relaxed attitude over the contract matter suggests the 170-times capped Spain star—an all-time record for the national team—perhaps would be open to considering a move away from the Bernabeu.

Manager Zinedine Zidane told reporters prior to Saturday's shock 1-0 league defeat at Levante: "I always want to have Sergio with me. I see him very well."

Ramos—who joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005—continued to praise the talents of Zidane, with whom he won three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018:

The veteran has in the past hinted at ending his time at the Bernabeu. He said in May 2019 that he intended to see out the remainder of his current contract following a tempting offer from the Chinese Super League, per Sky Sports' Husmukh Kerai.

Real president Florentino Perez said at the time the club had rejected Ramos' request to discuss the transfer.

A move to China's top flight looks much less likely after overseas signings were limited to earning £2 million after tax in December (around £39,000 per week), per Xinhua (h/t Sky Sports News).

Real's on-pitch leader called for unity following the loss at Levante:

It's to be expected that the Spanish giants would be wary of awarding their player a substantial extension considering he'll be 35 by the time his current agreement comes to an end.

Ramos will hope to remind Real of the value he holds when they host City.